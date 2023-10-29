CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get CSP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSP

CSP Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. CSP has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $26.39.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,493.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,574.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 615,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,941,837.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,112.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 610,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,493.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,847 shares of company stock worth $356,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.