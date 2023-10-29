CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.86. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.70 and a one year high of C$16.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

