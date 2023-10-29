CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CTPVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CTP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.
