CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.49. CTS has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

