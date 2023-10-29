CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

