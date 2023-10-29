Cwm LLC Buys 2,330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $124.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

