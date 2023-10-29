Cwm LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. HSBC began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

