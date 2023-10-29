Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after buying an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $93.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.