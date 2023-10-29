Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 3.0 %

DHR stock opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

