Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.68) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 2.0 %

About Davide Campari-Milano

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

