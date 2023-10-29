Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

