Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 424 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

