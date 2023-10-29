Dearborn Partners LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,580,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 190,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 185,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth $2,341,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

