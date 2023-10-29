Dearborn Partners LLC Has $361,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

