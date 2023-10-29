Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

