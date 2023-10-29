Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $353,296,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.