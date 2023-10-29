Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.