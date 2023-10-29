Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 20,290 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 96.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,698,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 835,492 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 731,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 239,340 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

