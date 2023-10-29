Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of XEL opened at $58.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

