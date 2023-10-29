Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.75.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

VRSK stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.