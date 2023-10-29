DeepOnion Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.01 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

