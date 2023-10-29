Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $223,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $361.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

