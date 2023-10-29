Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 603 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,812,000 after buying an additional 199,923 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 482,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

VRTX stock opened at $355.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $375.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

