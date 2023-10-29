Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 595 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,695,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $386.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.