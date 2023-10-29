Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.