Destiny Capital Corp CO Acquires 626 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,810,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 184,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $232.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.