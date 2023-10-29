Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.18

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and traded as low as $16.28. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 159,077 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

