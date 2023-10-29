DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.