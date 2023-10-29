Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Diamcor Mining Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

