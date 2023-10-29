Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $160.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.25.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

