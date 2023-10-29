Divi (DIVI) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. Divi has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $108,154.66 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,625,562,909 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,625,240,345.603074. The last known price of Divi is 0.00225659 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $106,423.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.