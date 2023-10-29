DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.21 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $176,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.