Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $129.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

