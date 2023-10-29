Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Dril-Quip updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

DRQ opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a PE ratio of -455.60 and a beta of 1.03. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

