DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.81.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,175,000 after buying an additional 339,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

