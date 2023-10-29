Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

