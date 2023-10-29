Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DUK stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

