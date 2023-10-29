Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

DLNG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

