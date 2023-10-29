Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,200.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,287.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,258.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

