Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

