Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

