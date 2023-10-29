Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.