Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.