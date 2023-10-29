Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

