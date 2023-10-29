Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 30,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 228.5% in the second quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after acquiring an additional 738,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 991,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

