Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $14.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $977.17 million, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 378.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

