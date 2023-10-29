Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.80. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 71,831 shares traded.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.
Insider Activity at Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $154,623.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,492,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,085,906.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $481,392.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
