Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.80. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 71,831 shares traded.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $154,623.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,492,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,085,906.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $481,392.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 400,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,583 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

