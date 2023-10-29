Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.21

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.21 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 69.24 ($0.85). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 127,428 shares.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 24.07.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,545.45%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.