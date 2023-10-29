Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 108,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

