Efforce Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114,874.56 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $11.60 million and $114,874.56 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

